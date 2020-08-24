FWO resumes cleaning of sewerage drains in Karachi

KARACHI: The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) on Monday has resumed its work to clear sewerage drains in Karachi ahead of heavy rain forecast, ARY News reported.

The FWO teams along with heavy machinery are currently working on to clear Gujjar Nullah. Meanwhile, the operation to remove illegal structures built over sewerage drains in the city has been postponed.

The drive was set to resume today, but was postponed due to rain forecast in the city, sources privy to the development said.

The decision to kick-off an anti-encroachment drive at sewerage drains will be taken in the upcoming few days.

It may be noted that on Sunday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said that a budget of billions of rupees would be allocated for the cleaning of Karachi.

An operation would be launched from Monday (today) to remove encroachments on major drains of the city.

In this regard, NDMA has started its work, this opportunity is only for a limited time and work should start as soon as possible.

