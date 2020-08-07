FWO completes most work of three sewerage drains clearance: NDMA

KARACHI: The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has completed most part of its cleaning work of three main sewerage drains of Karachi on the fourth day of its clearance operation, ARY News reported on Friday.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was tasked to clean the sewerage drains in Karachi by Prime Minister Imran Khan, last week.

The FWO continued to clean sewerage drains in the port city.

According to NDMA spokesperson, FWO has completed 95 percent clearance work at three biggest sewerage drains of Karachi, Gujjar Nullah, Korangi and Muwachh Goth Nullahs. “The cleaning work of these sewerage drains will be completed by this evening,” the spokesperson said.

“The FWO has cleared Gujjar nullah, 95 percent, Korangi nullah, 100 percent and 90 percent of Muwachh Goth till now,” according to the spokesperson.

Till now 40 chocked points out of total 42 at three sewerage drains have been cleared.

“Gujjar nullah, 89pc, Korangi nullah, 85pc and 75 pc of Mawach Goth nullah has been cleared”, said the NDMA spokesperson.

Yesterday, around 8,500 tons of garbage removed from the three major sewerage drains of the port city, as total 30,000 tons lifted from the three drains so far.

Chairman NDMA has been in regular contact with the FWO and other concerned departments with regard to the clearance work, spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is being briefed about daily progress of the cleaning drive in Karachi.

It may be noted that, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast monsoon rainfall in Karachi on Friday and Saturday.

Heavy downpour may generate urban flooding in Karachi and Hyderabad and flash flooding in hill torrents of Khuzdar on Friday and Saturday, the met office said in an advisory.

