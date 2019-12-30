‘Game Of Thrones’ actor Andrew Dunbar dies

Actor Andrew Dunbar, the body double for Theon Greyjoy on HBO’s Game of Thrones passed away at his home in Belfast, Ireland on Christmas Eve.

Friends and coworkers confirmed the actor’s death who was in his 30’s. The cause of his death remains unknown but police have said that his sudden death is not being treated as suspicious. But a post-mortem has taken place to establish the cause of death.

Apart from GoT, he was an extra in Line Of Duty and Derry Girls. He also worked as a DJ.

Tributes poured in for the actor from Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy, and others.

Allen took to Instagram and wrote “Andrew was an actor who was also a stand-in as Theon on GoT. Extremely shocked and saddened to hear of his passing. To lose a loved one so young, I can only imagine what his family are going through. RIP Andrew xxx.”

Fellow actor Andy McClay described him as a talented man with a ‘good heart.’ He said Dunbar also worked as a Game of Thrones tour guide.

Pamela Smyth, Head of Crowd Makeup Game of Thrones said Dunbar stood out among thousands of extras the show had.

