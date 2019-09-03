‘Game of Thrones’ new fan theory suggests Arya Stark died in season 6

HBO’s successful series Game of Thrones might be over but fans are not yet over the show’s controversial final episode.

According to a new fan theory, Arya Stark played by Maisie Williams died way earlier in the show.

In the fifth and sixth season, Arya learnt to fight alongside the Faceless Men in Braavos, taking the faces of those she’s killed to wear in future battles.

She encountered a fellow warrior ‘The Waif’ along the way and the two became mortal enemies. Following violent battles, Arya killed her.

A Reddit user has pointed it that it was the other way round; Arya might have been killed by the warrior instead. And, the Stark sibling that we saw in the final episode could be warrior ‘The Waif’ wearing Arya’s face.

Reddit user SeedyProfessor theorised “She [Arya] had a list of people to kill, that was supposed to later serve as a sacrifice to the many faced God.”

“In the books, she never gave up on this list. In the series, she got to the Red Keep and the Hound turned her away, telling her to be safe, because it was dangerous to hunt Cersei. It reminded me of how The Hound was on her list too… This just reinforces my Arya is the Waif theory,” the user added.

The warrior princess was determined to kill anyone who wronged her family since the second season.

