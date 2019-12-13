Game of Thrones creators to produce horror thriller ‘Lovecraft’

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have found their next project.

The duo is working on horror thriller Lovecraft for Warner Bros.

They as been roped in to produce an adaptation of Lovecraft, a graphic novel by Hans Rodionoff and artist Keith Giffen, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Warners optioned the rights of the novel around three years ago.

The script for the film is being written by Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi. It will pose the question “What if the horrors imagined by H.P. Lovecraft, the troubled author of At the Mountains of Madness and the short story The Call of Cthulhu, were not imaginary but real?

The script is set in the 1920s, and get ready for tentacled monsters.

Earlier, Benioff and Weiss were working on a Star Wars trilogy, which recently got shelved.

Comments

comments