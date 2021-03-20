Three new ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoffs in the works at HBO

Fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones have more content in store for them as the network announced three more spinoff series in addition to the upcoming House of the Dragon, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement comes two years after the original series wrapped up at HBO, and confirms the development of three different ideas at the network; one about The Sea Snake, the head of House Velaryon, the second about the warrior queen Princess Nymeria, founder of the kingdom of Dorne, and the last one set in King’s Landing slum Flea Bottom.

With the working title 9 Voyages, the first one will reportedly be helmed by Rome creator Bruno Heller and focuses on Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka The Sea Snake, the Lord of the Tides and head of House Velaryon. THR confirmed that this character is also set to appear in the forthcoming prequel House of Dragon.

The second project is tentatively titled 10,000 Ships and chronicles the journey of Princess Nymeria, an ancestor of the Martell’s who founded Dorne and revered in GoT history; two characters bore her name in the original show including Sand Snake Nymeria and Arya’s direwolf.

Her story is set about 1000 years before the GoT timeline, making it considerably older than any other spinoff.

The third project is set in the King’s Landing area of Flea Bottom, a lowly, tight-knit street where characters like Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon were found in the original show.

The confirmation about the three spinoffs comes after HBO’s chief content officer Casey Bloys told THR in January, “We’ve been developing multiple takes on different worlds. The one I want to do is the one that I think is best creatively.”

