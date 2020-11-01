WATCH: Gamer’s livestream captures moment powerful quake hits Turkey

ANKARA: A massive earthquake was captured on a gamer’s live stream in Turkey, as a 7.0 magnitude tremor took place on Friday.

A strong 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of western Turkey and was felt from Istanbul to Athens.

A footage was inadvertently captured by an online gamer in the area, who was doing a live broadcast to his followers. The clip has now gone viral on social media with millions of views.

Massive earthquake in Aegean Turkish city of Izmir. Updated magnitude: 6.9 Live stream of this gamer shows how horrific the quake was. Many buildings reported to be damaged or collapsed. pic.twitter.com/TpTwtroACk — Mehmet Solmaz (@MhmtSlmz) October 30, 2020

As the room rumbled and the entire house began to shake, the man panics, and races out of his bedroom, presumably to get to his family.

The live feed shows the tremor getting stronger for the next few seconds. As a result, items placed behind the gamer’s desk begin to tumble.

