Fawad wants games enthusiasts to get ready for ‘new opportunities’

games enthusiasts

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced on Wednesday that the Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Science Foundation have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to accord e-games the status of a formal sport.

In a Twitter post, he asked video game lovers to get ready for new opportunities that await them.

Last year in November, the minister had unveiled a special programme of animation and video games.

“If you are not interested in reading and are interested in video games on the phone, be prepared. Bringing a special programme of video games programming so we can be a part of this 90 billion industry, animation, and video games certification programs will be not only a game but a game-changer for young people,” he tweeted.

