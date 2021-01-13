Fawad wants games enthusiasts to get ready for ‘new opportunities’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced on Wednesday that the Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Science Foundation have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to accord e-games the status of a formal sport.

In a Twitter post, he asked video game lovers to get ready for new opportunities that await them.

پاکستان سپورٹس بورڈ اور پاکستان سائنس فاونڈیشن کے درمیان یادادشت طے پا گئ ہے جس کے بعد E-Sports کو باقاعدہ کھیل کا درجہ حاصل ہو گا، اگر آپ کو ویڈیو گیمز سے دلچسپی ہے تو تیار ہو جائیے اور نئے مواقع آپ کے منتظر ہیں۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 13, 2021

Last year in November, the minister had unveiled a special programme of animation and video games.

“If you are not interested in reading and are interested in video games on the phone, be prepared. Bringing a special programme of video games programming so we can be a part of this 90 billion industry, animation, and video games certification programs will be not only a game but a game-changer for young people,” he tweeted.

