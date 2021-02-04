GameStop shares: Man donates consoles to children’s hospital after earning $30,000

A 20-year-old man, Hunter Kahn, has decided not to keep the money after earning a whopping $30,000 from GameStop shares by spending it to buy and donate gaming consoles for a children’s hospital.

According to reports, a man hails from Minnesota donated Nintendo Switch Lites, two Nintendo Switches, multiple games, and accessories for the children at the hospital.

Kahn, a mechanical engineering student, bought numerous shares at $30 and earned a whopping t $30,000 after the American gaming merchandise ‘GameStop’ saw a rapid surge in its stocks as a ‘short squeeze’ resulted in a 1,500 percent increase in the company’s share price over the course of just two weeks.

The company’s share prices reached an all-time intraday high of US$483.00 as of January 29, 2021, on the New York Stock Exchange.

“As a beneficiary of the recent events on Wall Street I think it is important that myself and others pay forward our good fortune. These events have highlighted a lot of corruption and with this transfer of power it is important that we don’t become men in suits ourselves,” he wrote on Instagram.

Kahn’s gesture was praised by Children’s Minnesota Foundation as the children at the hospital were thrilled to receive the consoles.

“There’s no group of people more deserving of receiving a bunch of video games than some kids going through a hard time,” the 20-year-old said in an interview with CNN.

