Gandapur terms US mediation offer on Kashmir a victory for Pakistan  

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Tuesday termed the United States mediation offer on Kashmir a big achievement, ARY News reported

In a statement, Gandapur said that US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between Islamabad and New Delhi to resolve the decades old Kashmir dispute was a victory for Pakistan.

He said this achievement was a result of sincere leadership of Imran Khan and successful diplomacy of Pakistan.

The minister said,”The prime minister has effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue on international forum and Pakistan is speedily getting international support on this core issue.”

Gandapur said that residents of both sides of Line of Control of Kashmir acknowledging the government’s effort on the outstanding issue.

He also expressed deep concern over the voices being raised from India against the US offer. The minister said India had been using delay tactics in implementation of US Security Council’s resolutions and dialogue between the two countries on Kashmir issue.

Earlier on July 23, President Donald Trump had offered to mediate the decades-long Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, a move that would signal a shift in longstanding US policy that the issue must be solved bilaterally.

“If I can help, I would love to be a mediator,” Trump had said at the White House, where he was hosting Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. “If I can do anything to help, let me know.”

He had said, “We welcome PM Imran Khan in the United States.”

