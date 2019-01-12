Gandapur warns of action against encroachment on properties of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday warned that strict action will be taken against all types of encroachment on Kashmir state properties in the country.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, he said all resources will be utilized to increase income from these properties.

Ali Amin Gandapur said income of these properties will be used for the welfare of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and no compromise will be made in protecting every inch of these properties.

The minister said that steps will be taken to construct buildings on commercial plots located in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Sialkot and Wazirabad.

The meeting also reviewed the construction of Theme Park on the land located near Jullo Park in Lahore and sale of 76 Kanal land near Chobarji Chowk in the city.

Expressing anger on getting a low rent from around 700 shops in Lahore’s main places, the meeting decided to issue immediate notices to enhance the rent.

