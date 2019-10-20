Gang confesses mugging 520 tola gold during 30 robberies in Karachi

KARACHI: A criminal gang, Shahid Burger Group, arrested by Ferozabad police confessed amassing whopping cash and gold during their numerous robberies in Karachi, Lahore and Multan.

In the investigation report obtained by ARY News, the group was involved in over 30 robberies in Karachi alone, wherein they mugged around 520 tola gold and more than eight million rupees in cash.

The biggest theft of the group’s career occurred in Oct 2018 where they looted 250 tola gold and over four million rupees from a bungalow located in the Gizri area of the metropolis.

During various robberies, they also stole foreign currency, prize bond and mobile phones, the report said.

The group, wanted by the police of three cities, confessed to committing crimes in the areas of Defence, Korangi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, KDA, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Ferozabad and other areas of Karachi.

The ‘Shahid Burger Group’ which consists of 13 people told the police that all group members used to equally divide the stolen money and goods among them.

Police also recovered weapons from the criminals and a special instrument they used to open the gates of houses for the robbery.

The wanted gang was nabbed by the Ferozabad police few days earlier.

