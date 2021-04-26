INDORE: Police busted a gang selling glucose solution on the pretext of life-saving, anti-viral medication Remdesivir by arresting its five members.

The gang was involved in refilling vials with glucose solution and sell it as Remdesivir injection in the market in India’s Madhya Pradesh. The arrested person were identified as Ujjwal Patel, Amit Awasthi, Mansingh Meena, Ankit Patwari, and Bajrang Rathore.

The accused were selling glucose solution at Rs20,000 per via while its authorised market price is from Rs899 to Rs2,800.

The action was taken after a person lodged a complaint with the city’s Lasudia police station. The accused had sold a vial to the complainant filled with nothing but glucose solution.

Police said when the complainant took the injection to the doctor, he refused to inject the vaccine saying the vial was a fake one.

Amidst a record surge in Covid-19 cases, the demand for Remdesivir has gone up as it is used as an emergency measure to treat critically ill Covid patients. Fake injections were seized from the possession of the accused.

