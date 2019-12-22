Gas crisis hit domestic consumers in parts of Karachi, other areas in Sindh

KARACHI: The domestic consumers also facing the problem of low gas pressure in Karachi with the advent of winter, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Despite the long shutdown of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations the homes in several localities of Karachi as well as in other parts of Sindh facing the issue of low pressure causing headache for housewives in cooking.

The situation is not better in various cities of Punjab where undeclared gas load shedding causing problems for the citizens in Lahore as well other parts of the province.

It is to be mentioned here that the CNG stations across Sindh were re-opened after the closure of four days as long queues of the vehicles witnessed on the filling stations on Saturday.

The shutdown of the CNG stations had further aggravated the plight of the commuters in Karachi using public transport.

