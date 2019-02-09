Gas crisis worsens: SSGC demands two-day weekly shutdown from factories

KARACHI: The gas crisis has further aggravated in Sindh as Sui Southern Gas Company Managing Director has said that the gas shortfall has reached to 200 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) due to cold weather, ARY News reported.

The gas company chief has urged industrialists to close the factories in industrial zones two days in a week due to gas crisis.

The industries’ bodies, however, refused to accept the gas company’s demand of two days’ shutdown. The industrialists have assured the gas utility that all seven industrial zones will be completely closed on Sunday.

GAS consumers, especially domestic users are suffering across the city.

It is also low gas pressure that has made it near impossible for people to cook food or heat water in cold weather.

Several city areas of Karachi including Lyari, Old Town, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Orangi, Korangi, Malir, Liaquatabad, North Karachi, Clifton, Defence, Dehli Colony, Cantt and other localities suffering in frosty winter due to load shedding of gas.

Both industrial and domestic consumers had complained of low pressure of gas in most parts and unannounced suspension of gas supplies in some areas since last several weeks. The irony is that the authorities in charge of supply fail to acknowledge the problem.

The SSGC earlier announced that compressed natural gas (CNG) stations will remain closed across Sindh on Saturday (today). The company’s spokesman said the decision had been taken to fulfill the demand of domestic and commercial customers.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah lamented on Friday that the province had been deprived of its due share in gas supply.

He said he had written another letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, demanding that the province be provided its constitutional rights.

“Sindh has been producing 2700 to 2900 million cubic feet (mmcfd) gas per day. If the province gets gas as per its demand, it can produce cheaper electricity,” the chief minister said. “At present, we are being provided less than 1200 mmcfd gas.”

