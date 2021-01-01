Six of a family injured in gas leak explosion in Attock

ATTOCK: Six members of a family sustained burn wounds in a fire that broke out in their house after a gas leak explosion in Attock, ARY News reported on Friday.

Rescue 1122 officials told media that the head of the family, his wife and children sustained burn injuries in the gas leakage incident. The wounded persons were shifted to Rawalpindi for medical treatment.

The officials added that most of the wounded persons are in critical condition.

Earlier on December 3, a 10-year-old boy had lost his life and six others sustained injuries as fire erupted in their house located at Dua Chowk in New Karachi due to gas leakage.

According to police, the explosion had occurred when the owner of the house ignited a cigarette amidst gas leakage. One part of the building had collapsed due to the blaze that broke out following the blast.

