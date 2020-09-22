KARACHI: Gas shortfall in Karachi is due to Sindh Government’s rigidity as Peoples Party led government has not given Right of Way to the proposed gas pipeline, Federal Minister for Power, Petroleum and Natural Resources said on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, a social media micro-blogging platform, he blamed the shortfall of gas in Karachi industries and households to the Sindh government. The PTI minister said that he has been after the provincial authorities for past one and half year for the new gas pipeline, “but they [Sindh government] have not budged”

He was referring to Sui Southern Gas Company’s (SSGC) proposed gas pipeline which awaits approval by the Sindh Government.

Earlier this week, Karachi’s sole power distributor K Electric Limited warned of worse electricity load-shedding citing the short supply of gas to its power plants.

Ayub said in the same tweet that his ministry is already “giving 100 MMCFD RLNG to KE”, however the minister for power said that new pipeline was indispensable for meeting the demand.

READ: Sindh to face 300 mmcfd gas shorfall in Winter: SSGC

SSGC, too, said a day ago that the province will face severe gas shortage crisis during the upcoming winter season.

Karachi and other parts of the Sindh province could possibly face a shortfall of 300mmcfd in winter, the gas utility spokesman said in a statement.

While denying the existing gas load-shedding in the metropolis, which has been protested against by industrialists and residents alike, the SSGC claimed that it was getting lesser gas from gas fields.

