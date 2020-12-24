New gas reserves found in Pakistan, announces OGDCL

KARACHI: The Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) has announced to discover new reserves of gas in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The new reserves were found from an exploratory well Siab-1, located in District Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The OGDCL said that the structure of Siab-1 was drilled and tested using OGDC’s in-house expertise.

The well was drilled down to a depth of 5,500 meters.

Based on open hole logs data, the well was tested at rate of 1.6m standard cubic feet per day of gas and 12 barrels per day condensate through 32/64” choke at well-head flowing pressure of 190 pounds per square inch.

Earlier this year, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) had discovered new reserves of oil and gas in KP.

According to sources privy to the details, the new discoveries of oil and gas reverses had been made in Kohat district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

“Nine mmcfd gas and 125 barrel oil would be obtained daily from well number 1 in Togh Bala, an administrative unit of Kohat district,” the sources had said.

