Gas shortage, low pressure reported in parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Gas shortage and low pressure in several areas of Karachi on Sunday have irked masses and made cooking difficult for the women, ARY News reported.

Residents of areas including Lyari, Chakiwara, Lee Market, Agra Taj, Garden, Shoe Market, Usman Abbad, Purana Golimar, City Railways Colony, Burns Road, Kharadar, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Bhens Colony, Malir and other complaining shortage of gas and low pressure.

The citizens are compelled to buy LPG cylinders and wood for burning.

Yesterday, the spokesperson of the Petroleum Division had said that 12 cargoes of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) have been arranged for January 2021.

While giving a statement regarding the status of LNG and gas position, the petroleum division’s spokesperson had said that the authorities have arranged additional LNG in some cargoes.

It added that an additional 30 per cent LNG was being imported on a lesser price. The spokesperson had said that a nine per cent increase was witnessed in city load in the Sui Northern system, whereas, Sui Southern is also facing low pressure in Karachi and Quetta.

