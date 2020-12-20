Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Gas shortage, low pressure reported in parts of Karachi

gas shortage, low pressure karachi

KARACHI: Gas shortage and low pressure in several areas of Karachi on Sunday have irked masses and made cooking difficult for the women, ARY News reported. 

Residents of areas including Lyari, Chakiwara, Lee Market, Agra Taj, Garden, Shoe Market, Usman Abbad, Purana Golimar, City Railways Colony, Burns Road, Kharadar, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Bhens Colony, Malir and other complaining shortage of gas and low pressure.

The citizens are compelled to buy LPG cylinders and wood for burning.

Yesterday, the spokesperson of the Petroleum Division had said that 12 cargoes of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) have been arranged for January 2021.

While giving a statement regarding the status of LNG and gas position, the petroleum division’s spokesperson had said that the authorities have arranged additional LNG in some cargoes.

It added that an additional 30 per cent LNG was being imported on a lesser price. The spokesperson had said that a nine per cent increase was witnessed in city load in the Sui Northern system, whereas, Sui Southern is also facing low pressure in Karachi and Quetta.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Watch: Passing out parade of Khasadar, Levies men merged into KP police held

Pakistan

UNICEF to provide 1.15 mln corona testing kits to Pakistan

Pakistan

Opposition lacks moral courage to resign from assemblies: CM Buzdar

Must Read

Woman slaps police officer in Lahore, FIR registered


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close