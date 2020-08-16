Gas supply disrupted in Malir after heavy machinery hit pipeline

KARACHI: The gas supply to several areas of the city has been disrupted after heavy garbage removing machinery hit the gas pipeline in Malir, the gas utility said in a statement.

A spokesperson of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), has said in a statement that the gas supply has been discontinued after heavy machinery hit the gas pipeline of eight inch diameter in Moinabad, to avoid any mishap.

Gas supply to Moinabad, Malir and Model Colony areas will remain suspended, spokesperson said.

“The repair work has been in progress at the pipe line, hopefully the work will be completed by 7:00 in the evening,” the spokesperson further said.

According to reports several areas of the city have been deprived of gas supply due to entry of sewerage or rain water in gas pipe line.

Gas supply has been suspended for two weeks at Qaimkhani Colony of Baldia Town, local people complained.

The gas supply has also been suspended at Malir, Model Colony, Kazimabad, Railway Society, Tariq bin Ziyad Colony and several parts of Saudabad.

The supply of natural gas also suspended at Gulshan-e-Zia Orangi, Toheed Colony and Raees Amrohvi Colony, according to reports.

Citizens, while facing difficulty in cooking, using wood and other alternate sources for cooking.

