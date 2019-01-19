Gas supply to Punjab CNG stations to be resumed on Sunday: SNGL

LAHORE: Gas supply to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations, fertilizers and industries would be resumed on Sunday, said Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGL) spokesperson.

The spokesperson asserted that SNGL would overcome the gas crises as imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) would be injected in the system by Saturday night.

It is pertinent to mention here that due to shortage of gas, the SNGL had suspended gas supply to CNG stations in Punjab, fertilizer industry and independent power producers (IPPs) two days earlier.

Earlier, two vessels containing Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) were anchored off Karachi coast, informed the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday.

According to his Twitter post, the minister appreciated the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) for writing a history today (Saturday) as “for the first time, we’ve been able to berth two LNG vessels in one tide!”

He also said that PQA would also initiate night navigation in a couple of weeks. “Once that starts, port chocking issue will be addressed, Zaidi had added.

