At least 109 martyred including children as Israel intensifies airstrikes in Gaza

GAZA: The death toll has risen to 109, including at least 28 children. 15 women, while 621 people have been wounded in Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Israel, ignoring international calls for calm, continues its aggression on Gaza Strip with airstrikes and artillery shells, stepping up the deployment of troops and tanks near the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Israeli troops and tanks are massing at the border, for a possible ground offensive by entering Gaza.

At least six Israelis and one Indian national have also been killed.

There have also been more violent confrontations between Jewish Israelis and Palestinian citizens of Israel in several cities inside Israel.

Rockets and missiles in dizzying numbers have been exchanged since Monday between Gaza and Israel’s military across the enclave’s boundary.

The Israeli fighter jets destroyed a 14-storey building that housed businesses as well as media offices in Gaza City after dropping two bombs.

The building was located in the old Roman neighbourhood, on the busiest shopping street in Gaza

