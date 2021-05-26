Gazan family celebrates birthday over rubble of building Israel obliterated

GAZA: A family in Gaza Strip is photographed to be celebrating the birthday of their young boy over the rubble of one of the many buildings Israel’s incessant bombings this month have flattened in yet another wave of apartheid-led persecution of the Palestinians.

A birthday party in Gaza. Life & love goes on. 📷: Mohammed Zaanoun pic.twitter.com/SjfiweGOJi — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) May 25, 2021

Many children in Gaza have lost one or more of their loved ones and the recent indiscriminate strafing by Israel in the strip has indeed left some of the deepest traumas on children living there.

Amidst such dark times, Palestinians still ensure they gather whatever glimmer that teem of life and choices they have to shine on their children. This might not help them live a normal childhood but does help to retain their tenderness.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINER: How the world recognizes Israel as apartheid state

The picture shared above depicts this sentiment as it shows how a group of children have come together to celebrate the birthday of a child.

The boy is smiling in the picture while surrounded by his friends and father who are serenading to him the birthday song.

However, in the background, the picture also shows concrete rubble from the building that was obliterated by the Israeli missile attacks until late last week.

Comments

comments