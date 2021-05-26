Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Gazan family celebrates birthday over rubble of building Israel obliterated

palestine-birthday-israel-building-wreckage-rubble

GAZA: A family in Gaza Strip is photographed to be celebrating the birthday of their young boy over the rubble of one of the many buildings Israel’s incessant bombings this month have flattened in yet another wave of apartheid-led persecution of the Palestinians.

Many children in Gaza have lost one or more of their loved ones and the recent indiscriminate strafing by Israel in the strip has indeed left some of the deepest traumas on children living there.

Amidst such dark times, Palestinians still ensure they gather whatever glimmer that teem of life and choices they have to shine on their children. This might not help them live a normal childhood but does help to retain their tenderness.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINER: How the world recognizes Israel as apartheid state

The picture shared above depicts this sentiment as it shows how a group of children have come together to celebrate the birthday of a child.

The boy is smiling in the picture while surrounded by his friends and father who are serenading to him the birthday song.

However, in the background, the picture also shows concrete rubble from the building that was obliterated by the Israeli missile attacks until late last week.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Punjab finalises matric, intermediate examinations schedule

Business

Saved from collapse, airline reinvents as regional carrier

Pakistan

President Alvi approaches SCP for review in Justice Isa reference decision

Health

Belgium halts J&J COVID jab for under 41s after one dies

[X] Close