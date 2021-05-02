GB development package to bring improvement in the region: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Ali Amin Gandapur has said development package worth 370 billion rupees of the federal government will usher in a new era of progress in the region.

Paying rich tribute to PM Imran Khan, Gandapur said the Gilgit Baltistan development package will bring improvement in all sectors and the region will emerge as a base camp for development in Pakistan.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has initiated development projects in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan to remove the deprivation of people.

Ali Amin Gandapur said the tourism sector is being promoted in Gilgit Baltistan region and more funds will be allocated in next year’s budget.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled a five-year Rs370 billion uplift package for the scenic region of Gilgit Baltistan.

Addressing a ceremony here, prime minister Imran Khan said: “I have done some mistakes in awarding the party’s tickets to many people but one thing I did right was to make Khalid Khursheed Khan the chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan.”

