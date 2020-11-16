Unofficial results: PTI candidate declared winner after vote recount in GBLA-02

GILGIT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Fatahullah Khan has been declared the winner after re-counting in GBLA-02 Gilgit-II constituency, taking the lead of two votes against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s Jameel Ahmed during Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) election, ARY News reported on Monday.

Earlier, PPP candidate Jameel Ahmed was declared victorious after securing 8,817 votes followed by PTI’s Fatehullah Khan with 8,200 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

After the recounting, PTI’s Fatahullah Khan won the GB polls in the constituency with the lead of two votes. He received overall 6,696 votes against PPP’s Jameel Ahmed who manages to get 6,694 votes.

Following the defeat, PPP activists have started protesting against the GBLA-02 results and marching towards the office of GB chief election commissioner.

PPP workers lodged a sit-in at Kalma Chowk while a big number of activists have started arriving in from different areas to join the demonstration.

Unofficial results showed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took lead in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) election 2020 by grabbing victory in 10 constituencies followed by seven seats won by independent candidates out of 23 seats of the region’s Legislative Assembly.

According to the unofficial and unconfirmed election results obtained by ARY News, PTI secured the top position in the number of seats as the political party managed to get victory on 10 seats, whereas, independent candidates won in seven constituencies of GB Legislative Assembly.

