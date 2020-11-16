Unofficial results: PTI takes lead in GB election; independent candidates get seven seats

SKARDU: Unofficial results showed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took lead in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) election 2020 by grabbing victory in 10 constituencies followed by seven seats won by independent candidates out of 23 seats of the region’s Legislative Assembly, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the unofficial election results obtained by ARY News, PTI secured the top position in the number of seats as the political party managed to get victory on 10 seats, whereas, independent candidates won in seven constituencies of GB Legislative Assembly.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) secured victory on three seats, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-) got two seats and one seat won by Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen.

Unofficial results

In GBLA-01 Gilgit-I constituency, PPP candidate Amjad Hussain grabbed victory by securing 11,178 votes followed by an independent candidate Sultan Raees who secured 8,356 votes.

In GBLA-02 Gilgit-II constituency, PTI’s Fatahullah Khan won the GB polls in the constituency with the lead of two votes after recounting. He received overall 6,696 votes against PPP’s Jameel Ahmed who manages to get 6,694 votes.

Earlier, PPP Jameel Ahmed declared the winner after securing 8,817 votes followed by PTI candidate Fatehullah Khan with 8,200 votes.

In GBLA-04 Nagir-I constituency, PPP’s Ajmad Hussain declared the winner by getting 5,716 votes while Islami Tehreek Pakistan’s candidate Muhammad Ayub secured 5,061 votes.

In GBLA-05 Nagir-II constituency, an independent candidate Javed Manwa won the seat by securing 2,570 votes and Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM)’s Rizwan Ali remained on the second position with 1,850 votes.

In GBLA-06 Hunza constituency, PTI candidate Ubaidullah Baig won the seat by securing 6,600 votes followed by an independent candidate Noor Muhammad who secured 3,910 votes.

In GBLA-07 Skardu-I constituency, PTI candidate Zakariya Khan won the seat by securing 5,290 votes followed by PPP’s candidate Syed Mehdi Shah who secured 4,114 votes.

In GBLA-08 Skardu-II constituency, MWM candidate Muhammad Kazim declared the winner after securing 7,534 votes followed by PPP’s candidate Muhammad Ali Shah by getting 7,146 votes.

In GBLA-09 Skardu-III constituency, an independent candidate Muhammad Salim won the seat by securing 6,865 votes followed by PTI’s Muhammad Nashad after getting 5,236 votes.

In GBLA-10 Skardu-IV constituency, an independent candidate Raja Nasir Khan won the seat by securing 5,124 votes followed by PTI’s Wazir Hassan after getting 3,668 votes.

In GBLA-11 constituency, PTI’s Amjad Ali Zaidi won the polls by getting 5,872 votes and an independent candidate Iqbal Hussain secured the second position by securing 2,659 votes.

In GBLA-12 constituency, PTI candidate Raja Azam Khan declared the winner with 10,674 votes followed by PPP’s Imran Nadeem with 8,886 votes.

In GBLA-13 Astore-I constituency, PTI’s Khalid Khursheed secured 4,836 votes to win the seat followed by PPP’s Abdul Hameed with 3,117 votes.

In GBLA-14 Astore-II constituency, PTI’s Shamul Haq secured 5,354 votes to win the seat followed by PPP’s Muzaffar Ali with 3,479 votes.

In GBLA-15 Diamer-I constituency, an independent candidate Haji Shah Baig won the seat with 2,713 votes.

In GBLA-16 Diamer-II constituency, PML-N candidate Muhammad Anwar secured 4,813 votes to win the polls followed by an independent candidate Ataullah who secured 4,314 votes.

In GBLA-17 Diamer-III constituency, PTI candidate Haji Hyder Ali secured 5,389 votes to win the polls followed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) candidate Rehmat Khaliq who secured 5,162 votes.

In GBLA-18 Diamer-IV constituency, PTI candidate Haji Gulbar Khan won the election by securing 6,793 votes followed by an independent candidate Kifayatur Rehman after getting 5,986 votes.

In GBLA-19 Ghizer-I constituency, an independent candidate Nawaz Khan declared the winner with 6,208 votes.

In GBLA-20 Ghizer-II constituency, PTI candidate Nazeer Ahmed won the election by securing 5,582 votes followed by Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) candidate Akbar Khan after getting 3,815 votes.

In GBLA-21 Ghizer-III constituency, PML-N’s Ghulam Muhammad secured 1,911 votes to win the seat followed by PTI’s Raja Jahanzeb with 1,750 votes.

In GBLA-22 Ghanche-I constituency, an independent candidate Mushtaq Hussain grabbed victory by securing 6,051 votes followed by PTI’s Ibrahim Sanai with 4,945 votes.

In GBLA-23 Ghanche-II constituency, an independent candidate Abdul Hameed grabbed victory by securing 3,666 votes followed by PTI’s Amna Bibi Ansari with 3,296 votes.

In GBLA-24 Ghanche-III constituency, PPP’s Muhammad Ismail won the seat by securing 6,206 votes followed by PTI’s Shams Uddin with 5,361 votes.

Polling concludes peacefully

The polling for the general elections of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly had ended peacefully and without any major disruption on Sunday. The polling started at 8am and continued till 5pm without any break.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and others had contested the polls for the 23 constituencies of the GBLA.

Over 1160 polling stations had been set up across GB among which 418 had been declared very sensitive and 311 as sensitive. A total of 330 candidates from 23 constituencies are contesting the elections.

More than 15000 security personnel from GB, Punjab, KPK, Sind and Bolochistan had been deployed at polling stations across GB.

