Gen Asim Bajwa appointed as CPEC Authority chairperson

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Bajwa has been appointed as chairperson of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority for a four-year term, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Establishment Division has issued a notification to this effect. Bajwa will serve as the authority’s head for a period of four years.

General Asim Bajwa is a retired Pakistan Army three-star general, who served as Commander Southern Command. Prior to that, he also served as Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) from 2012 to 2016.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in August had announced that the incumbent government was forming a ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA)’ to ensure timely completion of the corridor’s projects.

