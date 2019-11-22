Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa likely to be appointed as CPEC Authority chairman

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General (r) Asim Bajwa is likely to be appointed the chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to sources, a summary has been sent to the PM office for approval.

It is expected that the approval of the summary to appoint Lt Gen (R) Bajwa as the CPEC Authority’s head would be given in the Cabinet’s upcoming meeting, said sources.

General Asim Saleem Bajwa is a retired Pakistani Three-star general who was Commander Southern Command prior to that he also served as Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) from 2012 to 2016.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in Augst had announced that the government was forming a ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA)’ to ensure timely completion of corridor’s projects.

