Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Australian High Commissioner calls on COAS

Australian High Commissioner COAS GHQ

RAWALPINDI: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Australian high commissioner visited General Headquarters (GHQ) today where he met the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

General Bajwa and Dr Shaw discussed matters related to mutual interests, regional security and issues in the meeting, ISPR said.

Earlier, Deputy Commander of Chinese Army Lieutenant General You Haitao called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi, ISPR reported on November 12.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting matters of mutual interest and Army-to-Army Staff Talks were discussed.

On November 6, Saudi Assistant Defence Minister Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Ayesh called on COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press statement both leaders exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Matters pertaining to defence, security cooperation between both countries and overall regional security situation came under discussion during the meeting.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Zardari plea: Commissioner can issue permission for meeting in jail, LHC informed

Pakistan

PM Imran praises economic team for stabilising rupee value

Pakistan

Govt decides to reopen Hindu temples across Pakistan

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan to get briefing by FBR officials today


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close