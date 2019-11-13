RAWALPINDI: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Australian high commissioner visited General Headquarters (GHQ) today where he met the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

General Bajwa and Dr Shaw discussed matters related to mutual interests, regional security and issues in the meeting, ISPR said.

Earlier, Deputy Commander of Chinese Army Lieutenant General You Haitao called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi, ISPR reported on November 12.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting matters of mutual interest and Army-to-Army Staff Talks were discussed.

On November 6, Saudi Assistant Defence Minister Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Ayesh called on COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press statement both leaders exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Matters pertaining to defence, security cooperation between both countries and overall regional security situation came under discussion during the meeting.

