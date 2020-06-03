Six year-old daughter of a United States (US) citizen George Floyd, who was murdered at the hands of cops, Gianna said that she misses playing with her father.

The daughter has been told that her ‘daddy changed the world’ but still does not know he was killed by cops.

EXCLUSIVE: “I miss him.” George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter speaks out about her dad for first time. https://t.co/bBGr4T4Es4 pic.twitter.com/d4dkj5AMEy — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 3, 2020



The remarks of the girl came after she appeared alongside her mother Roxie Washington on a US television show, where the little angel Gianna said: ‘I miss him… he played with me”.

The six-year-old said that she wants to grow up to become a doctor and wants to ‘take care of people.’

Roxie, who took part in a press conference with her daughter had said that George ‘loved’ his daughter, one of his two children.

She also said she has only seen some parts of the infamous video of Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, and that she wishes she’d been there to help him.

‘I couldn’t believe somebody was doing him like that I wish somebody would have been there to help him,’ she said.

Roxie also revealed Gianna does not know the full story behind her father’s death. ‘I told her dad died because he couldn’t breathe,’ she said.

In another video which emerged on social media on Tuesday, Gianna is seen on her uncle’s shoulders watching peaceful protests in Minneapolis and saying: ‘Daddy changed the world!’

The family turned out to join peaceful protests in Minneapolis on Tuesday as others took place around the country in Floyd’s name.

