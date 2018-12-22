ISLAMABAD: Germany’s ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler has lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move to turn the palatial PM House into an international university.

“Great initiative of @ImranKhanPTI to have former #PMHouse turned into research based #IslamabadNationalUniversity! Its four thematic areas governance, development, climate & technology are of great relevance for #Pakistan‘s future! @Shafqat_Mahmood. Pakistan needs more #scholars,” said the envoy in a tweeter statement.

On Dec 21, the prime minister converted the Prime Minister House into the Islamabad National University (INU).

Speaking at a two-day conference in connection with the inauguration of the university, the prime minister said: “What I have learnt during my life in the UK doesn’t not allow me to live in PM House.”

“Since childhood we have seen big homes of all leaders. The Prime Minister House is a symbol of colonialism era,” he said and added he couldn’t sleep even by taking sleeping pills in PM House when millions of children were not going to school.

