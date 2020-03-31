KARACHI: 262 German nationals on Tuesday left for Frankfurt via special flight from Islamabad airport, ARY News reported, citing sources.

An empty flight of Qatar Airways QR-7482 was allowed to land at the Islamabad airport to bring back the German nationals from Pakistan, including embassy staff. The government of Pakistan allowed the flight to land on the request of the German government.

All passengers were screened properly before the take-off of the flight. The German embassy thanked Pakistani government for providing best facilities at the airport.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had closed five major airports of the country for international flights.

The decision was taken in the light of the decisions taken in National National Security Council (NSC) meeting,

According to a notification, the international operations will remain suspended at five major airports across the country including those in Peshawar, Faisalabad, Quetta, Sialkot and Multan.

