German Navy aircraft visits PNS Mehran Naval base

KARACHI: German Navy P3C (Long Range Maritime Patrol) aircraft’s visit to Naval Air Base PNS MEHRAN concluded on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by Pak Navy, this goodwill visit by the German Navy aircraft is a manifestation of good bilateral relations and a desire to find new vistas to further strengthen the defense ties between the two navies.

Upon arrival at PNS MEHRAN, German Navy P3C Crew was warmly welcomed by Commanding Officer and crew of 28 Maritime Strike Squadron.

Visit programme of the German P3C included various professional and social interactions with German crew through tabletop discussions on professional domains including Maritime Interdictory Operations (MIO), Search & Rescue (SAR), Anti-Submarine Warfare, Surveillance and Aviation Operations training methodologies.

German Navy and Pakistan Navy P3Cs crews along with Pakistan Navy Fleet staff attended a dinner hosted at German Consulate, Karachi.

German contingent also visited Maritime and PAF Museums to learn about Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force historic achievements.

Farewell dinner in the honor of German contingent was also hosted by Commander Naval Aviation.

