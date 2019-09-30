Germany deliberating to initiate development projects in Pakistan

Web Analytics
German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck said his country is deliberating upon initiating development projects in Pakistan due to improved security situation in the country.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah in Islamabad on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The German Ambassador expressed gratitude to the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan for improvement in the security situation in the country.

He also applauded the role of the Interior Minister over the improved security of the Diplomatic Enclave.

The Interior Minister said relations between Pakistan and Germany have significantly strengthened, and they will hopefully further bolster in days to come.

Regarding occupied Kashmir, Shah said Pakistan tried to resolve the Kashmir issue peacefully.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is neither ready on mediation nor dialogue. The Interior Minister added that the extremist face of Modi has been exposed before the world.

 

