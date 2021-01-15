Germany to provide €5 million to Pakistan for polio eradication

ISLAMABAD: Germany will provide an additional €5 million to Pakistan to support polio eradication efforts in the country, ARY News reported.

The amount, which will be received by the World Health Organization (WHO), will enable the polio programme to accelerate its outbreak response activities.

Speaking on the occasion, the WHO Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala, thanked Germany for their generous contribution.

“This year, we have faced challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic, but it has not deterred us. Rather, it has strengthened our resolve, and with this important support, we will continue to make up on the ground that was lost”, said Dr Mahipala.

Dr Rana Safdar, Director General Health and National Coordinator of the Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for polio eradication acknowledged the contribution as an important boost to ongoing activities to address the expanding poliovirus transmission.

Polio vaccination resumed under strict COVID-19 prevention measures in July in Pakistan after a four-month pause triggered by the global pandemic.

The funding will be used to vaccinate children during door to door polio immunization campaigns, part of it will be used to offer vaccines to high-risk populations.

