Police solve burglary case using DNA of half-eaten sausage

Germany police officials have claimed to solve the mystery of a nine-year-old burglary by using the DNA of a half-eaten sausage.

A 30-year-old Albanian man was reportedly arrested in France after his DNA matched with the half-eaten sausage, said officers in Germany’s Schwelm town.

The police said that the man had a bite of the sausage which belonged to the victim. The arrest was made in connection with a break-in that took place in March 2012 and detectives had been stumped for years over the mystery sausage bandit.

It is unclear what type of sausage the burglar had nibbled which is known as wurst in Germany. However, the police said that it was a hard variety, Dailymail UK reported.

Investigators were recently alerted that French police had taken a matching DNA sample. A man had been arrested in France over an unrelated violent crime.

On the other hand, Schwelm police said the suspect remains free and, in the wurst case, he may escape punishment. The statute of limitations on the burglary has expired, meaning he will likely not be extradited to Germany.

