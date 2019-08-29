RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Thursday successfully carried out the night training launch of Ghaznavi, a surface to surface ballistic missile, ARY News reported.

The official Twitter handle of Director General of Inter-Service Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted out a video of a successful night launch of Pakistan’s Ghaznavi, ballistic missile.

The tweet carried a video of the successful launch and completion of the test with accompanying caption lauding the team involved in making the test successful.

DG-ISPR also said in the tweet that the Prime Minister of the country, Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi had also relayed their appreciation for the engineers and teams of people involved in the making and carrying out of the successful test.

The tweet read: “Pakistan successfully carried out night training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering multiple types of warheads upto 290 KMs. CJCSC & Services Chiefs congrat team. President & PM conveyed appreciation to team & congrats to the nation.”

The surface to surface ballistic missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 KMs and is capable of carrying nuclear and conventional warheads.

