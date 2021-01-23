Web Analytics
‘This is what you call a perfect character journey’: ‘Ghisi Piti Mohabbat’ earns rave reviews

Ghisi Piti Mohabbat review

ARY Digital’s hit serial Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, starring Ramsha Khan, Wahaj Ali, Sana Askari, and Ali Abbas finally ended on Thursday, Jan. 21 to rave reviews! 

The serial, which aired on ARY Digital from Aug. 6, 2020, to Jan. 21, was lauded throughout its run for its refreshing and progressive take on marriage amidst a pool of regressive storylines on the telly and for the stars of the serial, it spelt a career-defining moment.

Lead actor Ramsha Khan called it “the greatest experience” of her career. After thanking the team behind the serial, she also thanked her character ‘Samia’ for “teaching me the things I never thought I needed to change in me.”

 

The serial, which has been a hit with critics, also generated positive reviews on social media, with people ladling praises on the storyline, the ending, as well as the cast for their performances. “This is what you call a perfect character journey. Ramsha Khan lived Samia Anwar,” wrote one user.

“From a girl who thought marriages defined life and losing faith in herself after they fell apart to a self-made entrepreneur who finally believed in herself,” they added, applauding the character. 

Another user wrote, “What an ending, what a serial! Ghisi Piti Mohabbat has taught us some bitter truths about our society with some entertainment in it.” They also went on to praise Samia’s character. 

“Marriage is about empowering and boosting intelligence and independent personality. It is not about a girl finding a “slave-shelter” and destroy her inner-soul in the name of an egoistic, philanderer and lewd-husband (who tend to disgrace a virtuous woman),” shared another user, explaining why they loved the serial’s storyline.

Yet another tweeted, “Outstanding ending! This drama gave people a new way of viewing issues. Normalize giving jobs to transgenders.”

Ghisi Piti Mohabbat was produced by Abdullah Seja under the banner of iDream Entertainment and written by Faseeh Bari Khan.

 

