WATCH: ‘Ghost’ appears in the background of woman’s TikTok video

In a horrific incident, a woman spotted a mysterious figure lurking in the background of her TikTok video.

Kayleigh Corby, from Merseyside, got the fright of her life when her friend pointed out a mysterious figure standing in the background of her TikTok video.

Corby said she filmed a short video for TikTol while her children were asleep in the house. The 33-year-old was not having company on the night and was home only with her kids.

However, when Corby’s friend saw her video, he immediately noticed a figure in the background.

Corby returned to the video to watch it again and she too spotted the mysterious figure that appears to be a person silhouette standing over her right shoulder.

The figure seems to be illuminated from the light in the other room.

“I was in my kitchen last night, I was doing a TikTok. I sent it to my friend and he said to me ‘there’s a figure behind you, who’s that behind you?’ So I looked on the recording and it was there,” said Corby.

Ever since she noticed the mysterious figure, Corby said she has been afraid to be in the house on her own and has invited her parents to stay with her, Times Now News reported.

