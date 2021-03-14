WATCH: ‘Ghost bird’ with a terrifying scream and big eyes spooks woman

Video footage of the bizarre looking bird shows it sitting quietly on top of a fence post. It barely moves, that is, until the woman gets a little too close for comfort.

The woman said she began filming after noticing the piece of ‘wood’ had opened its eyes. The clip then shows the bird becoming more wary as she approaches.

Feathers on its back appear to stand up on end.

The bird is actually a great potoo, a nocturnal species which preys on large insects and small vertebrates.

Its most well known characteristic is the growling, moaning cry it makes throughout the night.

The great potoo is usually found in a forest habitat in South America.

The woman said: “The first time I saw him I thought it was a stick but he moved and I approached him.

“The bird opened its eyes and mouth and scared me a lot but being so strange I decided to take pictures and record videos. When I got closer I raised my hand, and he opened his mouth in reply.”

