Ghotki municipal employees end protest for salaries

GHOTKI: Local municipal employees ended their protest against non-payment of salaries after an assurance from Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mehar MNA, ARY News reported on Sunday.

People’s Party’s Member of National Assembly from Ghotki, Muhammad Bux Mehar, visited the protest camp of the municipal employees and assured them to resolve the issue of salaries, after which protesting municipal workers announced to end their protest.

Ghotki’s municipal committee employees were protesting for last three weeks against non-payment of wages.

Sardar Muhammad Bux Mehar, later talking to media lamented about corruption and recruitment of ghost employees in local bodies.

“A screening committee has been constituted for scrutiny of the local bodies employees”, he said. “Hundreds of employees with fake names have been recruited in the municipal committee,” he added.

Ghost Workers

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this year, in a plea of fake appointments, the chief municipal officer of Ghotki had removed 368 employees from jobs who were serving in different positions in the municipal body.

The matter was challenged in court and Sindh High Court, circuit bench Sukkur in July ordered to restore the services of all 386 employees of the Ghotki Municipal Committee terminated by the chief municipal officer.

