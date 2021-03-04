Ghulam Bibi Bharwana on PM’s radar over Islamabad Senate debacle

ISLAMABAD: Ghulam Bibi Bharwana MNA has came to the radar of the prime minister over the matter of alleged horse trading in recent Senate election, quoting sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Bharwana, a PTI MNA from Jhang, however, refuted allegations of violation of the party’s discipline.

“Ghulam Bibi Bharwana’s movements were suspicious during the voting for senate,” sources claimed.

Bharwana belongs to Jhang in southern Punjab, she was earlier also affiliated with the PML-N.

Ms. Ghulam Bibi Bharwana have, however, refuted the allegations of violation of party discipline, adding that she didn’t cast vote to Yousaf Raza Gillani. “If I had to cast vote to him, I did it openly,” she said.

“A gang of flatters leveling baseless allegations against me,” she claimed.

It is to be mentioned here that Yousaf Raza Gillani bagged 169 votes to defeat PTI candidate Hafeez Shaikh, who received 164 votes of the MNAs.

Ms. Bharwana started her political career in 2002 and was elected to the National Assembly as a candidate of PML-Q from Jhang and elected again as MNA in 2008 general election on PML-Q ticket.

She was re-elected to the National Assembly as a candidate of PML-N in 2013 election and announced to resign from her National Assembly seat in protest in December 2017.

