Issue of PIA privatisation to be resolved in accordance with law: aviation minister

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Aviation Division, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, said on Friday that the matter related to the privatisation of national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be resolved in accordance with the regulations, ARY News reported.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Aiteraz Hai’, said that he suggested the federal government to adopt a lawful way to deal with the privatisation process of PIA. He added that the privatisation of a national entity was a legal matter and there was no part of the task force in the process.

The aviation minister clarified that he has not given his statement regarding the pilots in haste nor the details were beyond facts. He said that it was the promise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to bring realities before the nation besides improving the national institutions by introducing accountability and reformations.

Ghulam Sarwar said that the federal authorities will continue its efforts to improve the national entities which have been destroyed by the past governments.

“The Supreme Court (SC) had taken action against the pilots and ordered to scrutinise degrees of pilots of PIA. 658 degrees had come out fake during the scrutiny process initiated over the directive of the top court. It is our top priority to ensure public safety. At this time, flight operations of PIA are already closed around the world and the nationals trapped in foreign countries are being repatriated.”

Sarwar said that the federal government could face fierce criticism if the suspected pilots were terminated secretly. He defended the decision for publicising the investigation report of the PIA plane crash incident. The minister said that it was difficult to digest the truth, however, the outcomes will be positive.

“We will definitely face some issue temporarily, but it will give a positive message to the world that we get rid of such pilots who are possessing fake licences here. In future, PIA will emerge as a strong institution.”

