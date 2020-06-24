ISLAMABAD: Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday presented the preliminary report on the PK-8303 crash that claimed the lives of 97 people in the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

Presenting the initial investigation report on the floor of the House, Sarwar told the National Assembly that the PIA aircraft that crashed in Karachi last month was “100% fit “to fly.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The pilot of the PK-8303 and air traffic controller did not follow the standard rules, Sarwar told National Assembly and added that the pilot of ill-fated Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane was overconfident.

He said that the pilot and the co-pilot of PK-8303 were not focused and they were discussing the coronavirus pandemic as it had affected their families and were not focused on the aircraft.

“Lack of concentration of pilots had resulted in the plane crash”, he added.

The federal aviation minister concluded that the cabin crew and ATC were responsible for the PIA plane crash. “Those who are responsible will be held accountable,” he added.

Speaking about that plane crash incidents happened in the past, Ghulam Sarwar said that the Bhoja air crash and the Air Blue plane crash had been caused as a result of the pilots’ faults.

Briefing NA about Havelian plane crash plane crash, the minister said that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-661 from Chitral crashed in the hills of Gagan due to technical fault.

“Havelian plane crash had been caused due to technical fault, there was no fault of a pilot in the incident”, he told. The investigation of PK-661 plane crash has been completed, said Ghulam Sarwar.

Read More: Pilot, air traffic controller held responsible for PK-8303 crash: sources

Ghulam Sarwar promised that the complete investigation report of the PIA plane PK-8303 crash will be presented in one year’s time.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to ensure transparent and impartial investigations into the Karachi plane crash that killed 97 passengers and crew members.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review the latest developments in the investigation of the PIA plane crash, PM Imran ordered to make public all reports on fatal plane crashes that happened in the past.

PM Khan also ordered to public Junaid Jamshed plane crash report and directed officials to complete the PK-8303 plane crash investigation soon.

On May 22, flight PK-8303 crashed in Model Colony near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, two passengers miraculously survived out of the 99 onboard

Comments

comments