262 suspicious pilots present in PIA, other airlines: aviation minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Friday that the total number of ‘suspicious pilots’ was 262 in different airlines including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), ARY News reported.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, said that those PIA pilots faced investigation have been recruited by the past governments. He said that the pilots had been recruited before 2018 who have faced inquiry as no new appointment was made during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The process of reformation has been commenced in the national carrier, said Khan, adding that the former chief justice had directed to scrutinise degrees of the pilots. The number of pilots performing duties in PIA was 450 and 262 pilots employed at the national carrier and other airlines were declared suspicious. He added that suspicious pilots will not be allowed to fly aircraft.

The list of the suspicious pilots has been handed over the concerned institutions which stated full restrictions against the aviates to operate aircraft.

He detailed that 34 pilots among them had not attempted a single exam paper out of eight subjects, whereas, 162 pilots were from PIA and 141 from other airlines. The federal minister said that the list of the suspicious pilots was also uploaded on the website.

Khan added that the authorities have also initiated an investigation against five officers of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) after suspending them besides writing letters to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for holding a criminal inquiry. He said that 3-4 names were also given to the concerned institutions ‘who are outsiders’.

He said that inquiries of 28 pilots have been concluded so far who will be given show-cause notices and charge sheets, whereas, nine pilots admitted their crime. The federal cabinet will give approval to suspend their licences, whereas, the authorities have already terminated 280 employees possessing fake degrees following the court’s directives. The pilots possessing fake licences will also be given penalties besides cancellation of their permits to fly an aircraft, said Sarwar.

