Gigi Hadid’s pool-side pictures with Khai will warm your heart

Gigi Hadid is introducing her nine-month-old daughter Khai to pool-life and the pictures are as warm as summer itself!

The 26-year-old supermodel shared a series of photographs of herself and her mini-me chilling on the poolside on Thursday, with Khai’s gorgeous strawberry blonde hair on full display in the summer sun!

She also shared a picture of herself taking a dip in the pool with baby Khai in her arms.

The mom-of-one, who shares Khai with singer Zayn Malik, made sure to hide her daughter’s face keeping in line with her earlier decision to protect her privacy. Have a look at the adorable picture!

Earlier, Gigi shared the reason behind her decision to keep Khai’s face hidden – she was inspired by how Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s three children turned out away from the spotlight!

“I have friends who are public figures and that’s how they’ve gone about it [not sharing full photographs of their kids], and I see their kids really blossom in a different way,” she told Vogue.

Gigi’s supermodel sister Bella Hadid also told Vogue, “I think she wants to be real online, but until her child wants to be in the spotlight and can make the decision herself, she doesn’t want to put her in that position.”

