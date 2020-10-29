Gigi Hadid shares how ‘spoiled’ her little one is, pens thank you note

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has much to be thankful for apart from her newborn daughter.

The new mom took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a heartfelt note for her friends, family, and fans, thanking them for their ‘generous gifts’ and messages for her little one.

Roughly a month after giving birth, Hadid expressed gratitude for the love she has received in the form of a handwritten letter. “I just want to put it out there… while I have the time, that when I do thank you’s on here, I think of the ‘so many’ generous gifts we have received that haven’t gotten a public ‘thanks’,” she wrote.

She went on to share that she is “overwhelmed with how many beautiful things this little one (her daughter) has already been spoiled with by people I love.” She also assured that thank you cards for her family and friends are on their way, explaining the delay. “If I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!” she wrote.

Gigi Hadid closed her letter off with a message of love: “SO MUCH LOVE. SO MUCH GRATITUDE. WE ARE BLESSED. If you have sent something, even a message, thank you. I love you.”

For some context, Hadid’s daughter has so far received gifts from ‘Auntie’ Taylor Swift, ace designer Donatella Versace, and host Jimmy Fallon to name just a few.

The model and her singer beau, Zayn Malik, has chosen to keep their newborn shielded for now, sharing only a picture of her hands. They are also yet to share their little girl’s name.

The couple announced the birth of their daughter on September 23, hinting that she was born a week before. They did not share an exact birth date.

Here’s wishing the new parents all the best on their journey!

