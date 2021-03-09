Gilgit Baltistan Assembly demands ‘interim province’ status from Pakistan

GILGIT: Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly on Tuesday demanded an interim province status for the region from Pakistan’s federal government, ARY News reported.

Regional legislature passing a resolution, demanded an appropriate representation for Gilgit Baltistan region in Pakistan’s National Assembly, Senate and other federal institutions.

The assembly in its resolution also demanded an interim province status for the region and amendments in Pakistan’s constitution to provide constitutional cover to it.

“While amending the constitution, it should also be taken in view to ensure a continuity in Pakistan’s stance over the Kashmir dispute,” the resolution read.

The resolution of the legislature also vows that the people of Gilgit Baltistan region would continue their moral as well as political support for the freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention here that in regional election held in November last year, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had won the required number of seats in the assembly to form its government in Gilgit-Baltistan.

