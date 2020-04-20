COVID-19 recovery rate 78 per cent in GB: chief minister

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman said on Monday that the recovery rate of coronavirus patients is 78 per cent in GB, ARY News reported.

CM Hafeez-ur-Rehman provided the statistics while attending a meeting through video link held under the chair of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

The chief minister said that COVID-19 recovery rate is 78 per cent in GB and the government is provided testing facility to the citizens without charging any fee. The tests were being conducted in the laboratories of Gilgit and Skardu, he added.

He said that tourism and fruit supplies were badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. He suggested the federal government for large-scale purchases of PPEs and testing kits.

CM Hafeez said that the allocation of Rs180 million for GB under Ehsaas programme was not enough. The GB government utilised the health and education endowment funds to provide relief to the people due to the delay in disbursement of funds, said Hafeez-ur-Rehman, adding that the cooperation of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was praiseworthy.

Gilgit-Baltistan has recorded 18 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the tally to 281, confirmed GB’s health department. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 81, whereas, one patient was recovered today. Overall, 195 patients have been recovered from the disease in GB.

