Gilgit Baltistan announces recovery of four coronavirus patients

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan government on Tuesday announced recovery of four patients of novel coranavirus in the region, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of the regional government has announced recovery of four patients from novel coronavirus, two each from Gilgit and Skardu.

Earlier, two patients from Gilgit were recovered at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad, government spokesperson added.

It is to be mentioned here that the National Command and Control Centre for the novel coronavirus had announced 81 patients of the disease in Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has surged to 892 after new cases were reported in different parts of the country, the National Command and Control Centre earlier reported.

Pakistan is reeling under rapidly increasing number of the patients of COVID-19 and provincial governments taking emergency steps including lockdown to control increasing cases of the deadly disease.

